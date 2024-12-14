Ambani announces Ira Bindra as Group President for entire human resources at Reliance

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Mukesh Ambani, the richest Asian, has announced the appointment of Ira Bindra as the new Group President of entire people, leadership and talent piece at Reliance Industries Ltd as he looks to pivot people policies at the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.

Normally, its functional heads who make announcements on talent hiring at senior level and Bindra is the first in recent times whose appointment has been announced by Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance, himself.

She has been hired to drive transformation across the entire organisation. With her appointment, HR transformation at an unprecedented level is expected at Reliance.

"Bindra joins us from Medtronic, USA, where she was the Head of Human Resources & Vice President - Global Regions," Ambani said in an internal organisation announcement.

Bindra, 47, will be the first non-family woman and the youngest to be on the all-powerful Executive Committee of the group.

As Group President - People and Talent at Reliance, she "will work with me, Isha, Akash, Anant and the entire EC to drive transformation across our company for People, Culture and Leadership," Ambani said in the announcement. "She will partner closely with all our business and HR leaders to continue to build on the foundation we have and help create world-class HR and people development practices." Graduate from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College in 1998, Bindra completed her Master of Business Administration from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands in 1999. Thereafter she has worked with GE Capital, GE India, GE Healthcare and GE Oil & Gas before joining Medtronic in May 2018.

"Bindra is a global HR and business leader with deep domain expertise across a range of industries, geographies and business cycle. She has deep business and functional H R expertise across industries such as med tech, financial services, large industrial and global delivery centre business," Ambani said.

These leadership roles have been across complex geographies globally both in developing and developed markets, including India, United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

"Bindra has led large HR teams in Fortune 100 companies, such as GE, and has led organisations through bold business transformations, from designing new operating models, creating new business lines to executing significant divestitures, resulting in better performance and outcome," he said.

With diverse leadership roles under her belt, spanning HR business partner, talent development, technology R&D, commercial, compliance and business transformation, she brings her expertise in blending business, data, and people strategies to impact results, he added. "I am confident that Bindra will inspire our diverse teams with fresh perspectives and propel us to achieve even higher levels of performance." PTI ANZ MR