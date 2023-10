New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Shareholders have given approval to the appointment of Ambani scions Akash, Isha and Anant on board of Reliance Industries, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Twins Isha and Akash, 32, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, 28, got 92.75 per cent votes, the filing showed. PTI ANZ HVA