Ambani unveils AI Manifesto for Reliance, targets 10x productivity boost for workforce, economy

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, outlining an ambitious plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise while driving a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 6 lakh employees and a 10x impact on India's economy and society.

Calling artificial intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history," Ambani said the oil-to-yarn and retail-to-telecom conglomerate aims to lead India's AI revolution, just as it led the country's digital transformation.

The group's stated resolve is to deliver "Affordable AI for every Indian", embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.

"At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities," he said. "To pursue this resolve, we have prepared a draft of the Reliance AI Manifesto. This draft is a guide to an action plan." The manifesto's Part-I focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working.

Reliance plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. AI and agentic automation will be used to eliminate repetitive work, improve decision-making and raise quality and speed, while retaining clear human accountability.

Small, cross-functional "pods" with single ownership and measurable goals will drive execution, supported by continuous data, operations, governance, learning and automation flywheels.

Part II extends the vision to India's broader AI transformation.

"I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI-transforming our workflow. We can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives," he said.

Ambani invited employees to contribute ideas on using AI across Reliance's businesses - from Jio's 500-million-plus subscriber base and India's largest retail network, to energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media and philanthropy. He also flagged opportunities in indigenous AI hardware, robotics and cross-domain applications to boost efficiency, sustainability and technological self-reliance.

Describing the document as a draft action guide rather than a slogan, Ambani called on all employees to submit ideas between January 10 and 26, saying the manifesto would become a shared commitment to "build a New Reliance and a New India." "Let us begin - together," he said.

Detailing Part I of the manifesto, Ambani said Reliance will embed AI deeply into the way work is done across the organisation, focusing on outcomes rather than functions. Core workflows - including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire and plant-to-port - will be redesigned to to eliminate manual handoffs, close "digital breaks" and enable real-time visibility and decision-making.

'This is not a technology project. This is a new way of working," he said, adding that AI will be used to "remove friction, eliminate repeated manual effort, and improve decisions - while staying safe, trusted and compliant." He stressed that AI would augment, not replace, people, noting: "It is not about replacing people. It is about raising standards and releasing our organisation's collective potential." A common 12-layer Digital Functional Core (DFC) blueprint will standardise data, integration, security and controls across businesses, while allowing each business unit full ownership of its platforms. Governance, audit trails and human-in-the-loop controls will be embedded by design to ensure that speed and autonomy do not compromise safety, compliance or trust.

Part II of the manifesto outlines Reliance's ambition to act as a catalyst for India's AI-led transformation through its businesses and philanthropic initiatives.

The group sees significant scope to AI-enable its vast consumer, retail, energy, life sciences, financial services and media ecosystems, while also supporting suppliers, small merchants, partners and communities.

Ambani highlighted opportunities ranging from AI-powered discovery of new materials and green energy solutions to breakthroughs in healthcare, education and inclusive financial services.

He also encouraged exploration of indigenous AI hardware, robotics and energy-efficient systems to advance India's technological self-reliance, underscoring that AI at Reliance must remain aligned with its "We Care" philosophy and deliver societal impact alongside business growth. PTI ANZ HVA HVA