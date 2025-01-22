Amber Connect to open USD 1.6-mn centre in Coimbatore; hire 1,000 staff in 2 yrs

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Jamaica-based Amber Connect plans to open an innovation centre in Coimbatore with an investment of USD 1.6 million (over Rs 13 crore) by year-end, the statement said on Wednesday.

For this, the vehicle tracking and telematics solutions provider plans to onboard 1,000 people over the next 2 years for various roles, including technology development, sales, and customer support, needed to expand operations across the country, the statement said.

Its current office in Coimbatore comprises 1,200 staff.

"The team in India has been instrumental in building Amber Connect's innovative solutions popular in key markets around the globe and is the foundation for its expansion in India.

"India is an important market for Amber Connect, which aims to increase its market share in the country by partnering with leading automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and distributors to enable advanced telematics and fleet management solutions into vehicle offerings," it said The new facility will build vehicle telematics software that will be exported worldwide.

Officially launched in India this month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the firm has set a revenue target of Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 500 crore globally over the next 2 years.

A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Connect has a global footprint across Jamaica, India, UAE, the US, and South Africa. PTI ANK ANK SHW