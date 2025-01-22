Amber Connect to set up 4,000-seat Innovation Centre in Coimbatore

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Amber Connect, a global leader in vehicle tracking and telematics solutions and a subsidiary of the Jamaica-headquartered Amber Group, which operates across various industries in over 100 countries, has set a target to generate global revenues of Rs 500 crore over the next two years.

As part of its expansion plan, the company will set up a 4,000-seat Innovation Centre in Coimbatore and aims to generate Rs 100 crore in revenues from the Indian market within the next 24 months.

For the new facility in Coimbatore, Amber Connect plans to recruit over 1,000 people for various roles, including technology development, sales, and customer support, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amber Connect's existing office in Coimbatore employs about 1,200 professionals in product development, software engineering, operational support, logistics, and other roles.

The decision to establish an Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu comes as India is a key market for Amber Connect. The company plans to increase its market share by partnering with various automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors to integrate advanced telematics and fleet management solutions into vehicle offerings.

Through these partnerships, Amber Connect will focus on offering seamless vehicle tracking, AI-powered analytics, and enhanced security features, which will deliver significant value for customers and businesses, the company said.

Amber Connect aims to install its telematics solutions in two lakh vehicles over the next two years.

"India's increased digitisation, rapid growth, and the rise in adoption of premium technology solutions make it the ideal market for Amber Connect's advanced telematics solutions. We chose Coimbatore, a tier-II city, for our expansion due to its rich engineering talent," said Amber Group Founder-CEO Dushyant Savadia.

"For us, India's tier-II markets are a reflection of the country's growth potential, making them the ideal choice for our Innovation Centre," Savadia added, at the opening of the Innovation Centre.

A strong foothold in the domestic market would boost Amber Connect's revenue and market valuation, providing a strategic advantage for the company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), the statement said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH