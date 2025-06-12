Amber Enterprises to invest Rs 6,000 cr in electronics plant near Noida airport

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Amber Enterprises has planned an investment of Rs 6,000 crore to set up a large-scale electronics manufacturing facility near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, according to a state minister.

Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday said he held a meeting with Amber Enterprises promoter Jasbir Singh in Lucknow a day ago.

The company plans to establish units for PCB assembly, home appliances, and consumer electronics production as part of this investment, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

"This Rs 6,000 crore investment will open new avenues of growth and prosperity in the state," Gupta said, terming it a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's industrial transformation.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has already issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for 100 acres of land in Sector 8, Noida for the proposed facility. This land is close to the upcoming airport in Jewar, along the expressway.

The minister further said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state's industrial development department is aggressively working to attract investment.

"This (latest investment) will not only accelerate the state's overall development but also create new employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Amber Enterprises is a major manufacturer of air conditioners and related electronics, and the proposed facility near the airport is expected to significantly boost the electronics and white goods manufacturing ecosystem in the region, he added.