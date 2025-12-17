Ambrane opens manufacturing plant in Haryana with Rs 50 cr investment; capacity to increase by 200%

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Home-grown consumer electronics and wearables brand Ambrane on Wednesday announced the commencement of operations at its new 83,000 square feet automated manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, built with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

The expansion will mark Ambrane’s foray into new product categories, including IT peripherals and small appliances, and is set to boost its overall production capacity by 200 per cent, according to a company statement.

"Ambrane...has commenced operations at its new 83,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, built with an investment of 50 crore...The new plant increases Ambrane’s production capacity by 200 per cent, strengthening its capability to scale and diversify," it said.

The new facility is designed with modular, automation-ready systems and is aimed at achieving a full installed capacity of 15 lakh units per month.

The plant incorporates SMT lines, automated assembly stations, and real-time quality monitoring systems.

"The facility has already generated employment for 600+ workers from nearby regions, with further hiring planned across the R&D and quality & manufacturing departments. New skill-development programmes in automated manufacturing, quality checks and process controls are also underway to prepare the workforce as production scales.

"Along with boosting output of its current categories, wearables, audio, power banks, and charging accessories, Ambrane is preparing to enter new segments such as IT accessories and small appliances like air purifiers," the company said.

Ambrane holds a pan-India network across 20 states and over 100 Tier II and Tier III cities.