Ambuja Cement MD Ajay Kapur steps down on superannuation

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements on Tuesday said that its Managing Director, Ajay Kapur, has stepped down following superannuation.

He has resigned "as Managing Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on January 31, 2026", according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cement.

Kapur joined Ambuja Cements in 1993 and has spent more than 25 years in various strategic roles.

Between 2014 and 2019, he held the position of the company's CEO and Managing Director (MD). He most recently worked for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. as CEO of Special Projects.

In March last year, Ambuja Cements has re-designated CEO Ajay Kapur as the managing director and named Vinod Bahety as its new chief, the Adani Group company said.

Ambuja Cements, the second-largest cement manufacturer in the country, has a production capacity of 109 million tonnes per annum.

Adani Cements Ltd, the parent entity, has announced the amalgamation of ACC and other cement businesses into Ambuja Cements along with its subsidiaries, which will establish a unified 'One Cement Platform'. PTI KRH HVA