Ambuja Cements posts Q4 profit at Rs 1,525.78 cr; revenue at Rs 8,894 cr

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,525.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 763.30 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL), the consolidated results for the quarter and the financial year ended March 2024, include the financial results of Sanghi Industries, which was acquired by the Adani Group firm last quarter.

Hence, the results "are not comparable with quarter and fifteen months ended March 31, 2023", it said.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 8,893.99 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 7,965.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

ACL's total expenses were Rs 7,741.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

During the quarter, its total consolidated revenue was Rs 9,127.45 crore.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 532.29 crore in the fourth quarter. It was Rs 502.40 crore A year ago.

Its standalone revenue from operations was Rs 4,780.32 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2023-24.

Ambuja Cements' consolidated sales volume, which also includes ACC, was at 16.6 million tonnes (MT).

While on standalone, Ambuja Cements' sales volume was at 9.5 MT in the March quarter.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, ACL's consolidated sales volume was 59.2 MT and 34.4 MT on a standalone basis.

ACL's consolidated profit after tax for FY24 was at Rs 2,334.69 crore.

Its consolidated total income was Rs 34,326.04 crore in FY24 and Rs 18,771.97 crore on a standalone basis.

According to the company, it has "record-setting standalone and consolidated financial results for Q4 and full year ended March 31, 2024".

"This strong performance is driven by improved KPIs (like volumes, efficiencies, cost and capex) in all operational parameters," it said.

In a separate filing, ACL informed its board, in a meeting held on Wednesday, recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24.

On the outlook for the cement industry, ACL said it remains "positive", driven by pre-election spending, ongoing government emphasis on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate activity.

"Adani Cement will have an advantage of accelerated growth, cost leadership, and synergy with group businesses which will help to sustain market leadership," it said.

ACL, with its subsidiaries ACC and Sanghi Industries, has a capacity of 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement grinding units across the country.

It is the second largest player in the segment with Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech, which leads with a consolidated capacity of 152.7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). PTI KRH SHW