Ambuja Cements posts Rs 1,282.24 crore profit in Q4

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,521.21 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,802.47 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 8,785.28 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the March quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries, Hyderabad-based Penna Industries, and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, whose results are included in it.

ACL’s total expenses in the March quarter were at Rs 8,821.70 crore.

The total Income of ACL, which includes other income, stood at Rs 10,461.87 crore in the March quarter.

Share of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday was trading at Rs 535 apiece in afternoon trade at BSE, down 1.84 per cent from the previous close.