Adani group's Ambuja Cements posts Rs 969.6 cr profit in Q1

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 969.66 crore for the June quarter.

The Adani Group firm, which has aggressively done several acquisitions to pace up its capacity, has recorded its "highest-ever cement sales volume" to 18.4 million tonnes (MT) and "highest-ever quarterly revenue" crossing Rs 10,000-crore mark.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 783.18 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 10,244.11 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 8,292.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, and Orient Cements Ltd, whose results are included in it.

"The consolidated financial results include financial results of Orient from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2024 and quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 to that extent," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 9,256.69 crore.

Its total income, including other income, was Rs 10,545.16 crore during the quarter.

According to the company, this is "quarterly revenue" crossing Rs 10,000-crore mark.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51 per cent stake, along with Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and Orient Cements.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 855.49 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 567.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income on a standalone basis was at Rs 5,968.52 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, its cement sales volume was 10.5 MT.

Commenting on the results, Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said, "Our Q1 results are more than numbers -- they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale, and sustainability. We are delivering with a focus on value, business optimiser, solution-focused premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets, aided by value unlocking from acquired assets."

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 590.35 on the BSE, down 4.52 per cent from the previous close.