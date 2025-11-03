Ambuja Cements Q2 net surges over four-fold to Rs 2,302 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Ambuja Cements on Monday reported an over four-fold increase in profit after tax year on year at Rs 2,302 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

The Adani group firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 496 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

The PAT for the September quarter this fiscal includes income tax provision reversal of Rs 1,697 crore, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,174 crore during the period under review as compared to Rs 7,552 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry. Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), 2 and the withdrawal of coal cess," Ambuja Cements Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety stated.

The company's capacity expansion is well-timed to capitalise on this positive momentum, he added.

"We have upped our FY28 target capacity by 15 MTPA from earlier 140 MTPA to now 155 MTPA. This increase of 15 MTPA from debottlenecking initiatives will come at a much lower capex of USD 48/MT," Bahety said.

In addition, debottlenecking of plant logistics infrastructure will help in improving existing capacity (107 MTPA) utilisation by 3 per cent, he added.

"Our outlook for the balance period of FY26 remains positive. We remain optimistic about delivering double digit revenue growth and four digits PMT EBITDA. Exit of FY26 we target to deliver a total cost of Rs 4,000 PMT, and further 5 per cent reduction YoY for the next two years, helping us to achieve the cost target of Rs 3,650 PMT by FY28," Bahety noted.

Shares of the company were trading 1.73 per cent up at Rs 575.05 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA