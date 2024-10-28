Ambuja Cements Q2 profit at Rs 473 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 472.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 987.24 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Revenue from operations was at Rs 7,516.11 crore during the September quarter as against Rs 7.423.95 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Financial results of the quarter are not comparable with the year-ago period as it includes results of Penna Cement, a company which it acquired during the period. Besides, its subsidiary ACC acquired Asian Concretes and Cements ltd.

"The consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, include consolidated financial results of PCIL from the acquisition date. Accordingly, results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 are not comparable," said ACL.

Total expenses in September quarter were at Rs 7.023.49 crore. Total income of ACL, which includes other income, was at Rs 7,890.14 crore in September quarter.

Consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries, a Gujarat-based company which the Adani group acquired last year.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 500.66 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 643.84 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its standalone revenue from operations was at Rs 4,213.24 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 577 apiece on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from the previous close.