Ambuja Cements Q4 profit declines to ₹1,282 Cr from ₹1,521 cr year ago

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,521.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 9,802.47 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 8,785.28 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the March quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries.

"The consolidated financial results include the financial results of PCIL and its subsidiaries from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, are not comparable with the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, to that extent," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the March quarter were at Rs 8,821.70 crore.

The total Income of ACL, which includes other income, was at Rs 10,461.87 crore in the March quarter.

Ambuja Cements, the second-largest cement manufacturer of the country, reported consolidated volume sales of 18.7 Million Tonnes during the reported quarter, the "highest ever volume in a quarter." The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake along with Sanghi Industries and Penna Industries.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 928.88 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 532.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income on a standalone basis was at Rs 6,123.43 crore in the third quarter of FY’25.

On a standalone basis, the sales volume of cement and clinker units stood at 11.6 MT.

For the financial year which ended March 31, 2025, Ambuja Cements' net profit was at Rs 5,158.41 crore. This was at Rs 4,734.63 crore in FY'24.

In FY'25, Ambuja Cements' total consolidated income was at Rs 37,649.01 crore.

"This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements as we cross the 100 MTPA capacity. Additionally, we have ongoing organic expansions at various stages across the country, which will help us achieve 118 MTPA capacity by end of FY 2026, a significant step, bringing us closer to our goal of 140 MTPA by 2028," Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 534.10 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01 per cent from the previous close.