Ambuja Cements shares up over 2 pc after Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shares of Ambuja Cements on Monday climbed more than 2 per cent after the firm reported an over four-fold increase in profit after tax in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The stock rose 2.14 per cent to settle at Rs 577.35 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 582.70.

At the NSE, the stock edged higher by 2 per cent to Rs 577.20.

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Monday reported an over four-fold increase in profit after tax at Rs 2,302 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 496 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

The PAT for the September quarter this fiscal includes income tax provision reversal of Rs 1,697 crore, due to favourable High Court decisions, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

ACL's consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter of FY26 was at Rs 9,129.73 crore, up 25 per cent from Rs 7,304.77 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from the cement business was at Rs 8,753.62 crore during the quarter, up 20.15 per cent year-on-year. ACL's revenue from Ready Mix Concrete was at Rs 462 crore, up 56.5 per cent.

Consolidated revenue of ACL, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 9,431.53 crore in the September quarter, up 19 per cent year-on-year. PTI SUM DRR