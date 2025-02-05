Ambuja Neotia Group commits over Rs 15,000 cr in West Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Ambuja Neotia Group, a leading business conglomerate in East India, announced an investment of over Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal over the next five years.

The investments will span healthcare, hospitality, tourism, residential and commercial real estate, and a golf-themed township, group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said while speaking at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit inauguration here on Wednesday.

Neotia expressed gratitude to the state government for fostering a "business-friendly environment." He highlighted West Bengal’s strategic advantages, including its "skilled workforce, growing infrastructure, and proximity to Asian markets." He also acknowledged the "proactive governance and support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee." Neotia said, "The group will invest Rs 1,500 crore in healthcare, setting up five new hospitals across the state, adding 1,300 beds." In hospitality and tourism, "Rs 2,700 crore will be invested to develop a luxury hospitality circuit with Taj Hotels, featuring seven premium hotels and two convention hotels in Kolkata and Siliguri, adding 1,400 rooms," he added.

A golf-themed township, "Bengal’s first international-standard golf township," will see an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The 240-acre project will include an 18-hole golf course, villas, apartments, a golf hotel, and other amenities, Neotia said.

The group will also invest Rs 6,500 crore in residential and commercial real estate, delivering 10.5 million sq.ft. of built space over the next four to five years.

"Bengal has always been our home and our 'karmabhoomi'. We are committed to its growth and development, and these projects will create new opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen Bengal's position as a business and tourism hub," Neotia said.

Ambuja Neotia Group said it strives to contribute to Bengal's growth by enhancing infrastructure, creating opportunities, and supporting the state's economic and social development. PTI dc BSM MNB