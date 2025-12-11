Ambuja Neotia launches centre for paediatric multispecialty at its Newtown hospital

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) A centre for paediatric multispecialty was launched at the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre in Kolkata's New Town on Thursday.

The facility was unveiled by Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia.

The centre features a paediatric cath lab, dedicated paediatric cardiac surgery OT, paediatric dialysis unit, NICU, PICU, and advanced diagnostic equipment, such as a 160-slice CT scanner and a 1.5 Tesla MRI tailored for paediatric use, an official said.

The centre, designed to provide specialised care for children, including treatment for congenital heart diseases, neurological disorders, and kidney-related conditions, will increase the hospital's capacity to 220 beds, he said. PTI SCH SOM