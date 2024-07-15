AMD advances in AI with new lineup in Ryzen Series and EPYC Processors

Los Angeles, Jul 15 (PTI) Chipmaker AMD has unveiled its latest Ryzen Series of mobile and desktop processors, strengthening its play in computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

It has unveiled Ryzen 9000 desktop series, Ryzen AI 300 mobile series and EPYC CPUs, which according to AMD, are poised to set new standards of performance and efficiency across both consumer and enterprise markets.

These are designed for exceptional performance across a variety of demanding applications, including gaming, content creation, and software development, said the Santa Clara, California-based company.

Under the new Ryzen 9000 Desktop Series, which was announced earlier by AMD in June at Computex, AMD has launched Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X, which will be available from July 31.

"The exponential growth and specialisation of AI workload requires a new compute architecture,” said AMD SVP Artificial Intelligence Group Vamsi Boppana.

Dubbed as 'Ultimate Enthusiast AI Platform', AMD said, "These processors are based on the cutting-edge Zen 5 architecture and include AVX512 and VNNI acceleration support, enhancing their capabilities in AI and high-performance computing environments.” With Ryzen AI 300 Series mobile processors, AMD is competing with Intel and Snapdragon in the segment.

Terming AI 300 Series as “reliable, compatible and seamless”, AMD CVP of Client Business Jason Banta said it will have full ecosystem compatibility and provide broader support for the entire Windows ecosystem.

This third generation of Ryzen AI processors will soon be available in devices from OEMs such as Acer, ASUS, and HP.

Notably, this series supports Microsoft Copilot+ compatibility and is poised for a July 28 launch of the AMuse 2.0 Beta a text-to-image configurator on the ASUS Zenbook S16, ensuring full ecosystem compatibility for copilot and third-party AI applications across a comprehensive PC form factor portfolio.

Besides, AMD has also introduced 5th Gen EPYC CPUs for the enterprise sector. These are based on the 'Zen 5' architecture using both 4nm and 3nm processes.

Expected to be available in the second half of 2024, AMD EVP & CTO Mark Papermaster said these CPUs are tailored for superior performance in AI and machine learning tasks, catering to the high-demand needs of modern data centres and ML operations.

During the event last week, Papermaster outlined AMD's CPU roadmap, showcasing future architectures including Zen 5c, Zen 6, and Zen 6c, alongside the existing Zen 4, Zen 4c, and Zen 3.

This detailed roadmap highlights the various nanometer process technologies that AMD plans to employ, reinforcing their commitment to ongoing innovation in chip design, he added. PTI KRH MR