NewsDrum Desk
28 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
AMD to invest USD 400 million in India in 5 years

Representative image

Gandhinagar: AMD on Friday announced an investment of USD 400 million in India over five years, and said the company will be a strong partner in building India's semiconductor ecosystem.

The company will open a new research and development campus in Bengaluru, which will be its largest such facility in the world.

"AMD will invest USD 400 million in India in 5 years," Mark Papermaster, EVP and CTO of AMD, said addressing SemiconIndia 2023 here.

AMD will build on its two decades of growth and successful presence in India, he said, adding that the company expects to add 3,000 additional engineers in India by 2028, as it extends R&D capabilities in the country.

