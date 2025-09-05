AMD to offer 1 lakh hours of free developer cloud access to Indian researchers, startups

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Computer chip maker AMD on Friday said it will train 1 lakh graduates in artificial intelligence and graphics processing unit (GPU) programming in India over the next three years.

The company said it will also provide 1 lakh hours of free developer cloud access to Indian researchers and startups to promote open ecosystems spread over the next three years.

"AMD...announced a major workforce development initiative to train 100,000 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates in AI and GPU programming in India over the next three years. The programme will focus on developing expertise in open-source GPU programming, a critical skill set for the next generation of AI applications," the statement said The programme supports India's rapidly expanding startup ecosystem and digital transformation initiatives by providing access to enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that would typically require significant capital investment.

Under the programme, Indian developers, researchers, and emerging companies can leverage advanced GPU technology used by leading global enterprises to develop AI applications, conduct cutting-edge research, and bring innovative solutions to market faster.

"This initiative removes cost and complexity barriers for startups and independent developers by opening access to AMD GPUs for training and development: no hardware procurement, no heavy upfront spend. Democratizing compute will accelerate India's next generation of innovators and strengthen the open-source community," AMD chief technology officer and executive vice president Mark Papermaster said.

The AMD programme provides participants hands-on experience on AMD ROCm, the open software stack which includes programming models, tools, compilers, libraries, and runtimes for AI and high performance computing solution development on AMD GPUs.

AMD India senior vice president and country head Jaya Jagadish said that India's engineering talent is already shaping the future of high-performance computing and AI globally.

"This programme ensures they have the most advanced tools and knowledge to lead that transformation. We are not just training programmers; we are building the workforce that will drive India's AI economy. When these skilled professionals enter the market with cutting-edge GPU programming expertise, that will create a multiplier effect across industries, directly contributing to India's economic growth trajectory," she said. PTI PRS HVA