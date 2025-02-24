American Airlines flight likely to depart from Rome to Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) American Airlines is likely to operate the flight from Rome to Delhi on Tuesday to ferry the passengers stranded in the Italian capital after its flight from New York to the Indian city was diverted on Sunday due to suspected bomb threat.

The New York-Delhi flight AA292 faced a threat and was diverted to the Leonardo Da Vinci Airport in Rome where Italian Air Force fighter jets had escorted the aircraft on Sunday evening. The flight had landed safely.

According to information available on the airport's website, American Airlines flight AA9603 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 12 pm local time on February 25.

Earlier, flight AA 292 was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 2 pm local time on Monday but the flight was cancelled, as per the website.

A source said the flight from Rome to Delhi was not coming on Monday.

Sources aware of the development said that on Sunday (February 23), a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately formed at the Delhi airport soon after the threat message was received for the flight AA292.

The committee wanted the aircraft to be inspected at the nearest airport and later the plane diverted to Rome for the necessary checks, they added.

Further details could not be ascertained.

On Sunday, American Airlines said in a statement that the flight AA292 was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security concern".

The airline had also said the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but as per Delhi airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Leonardo Da Vinci Airport spokesperson Federica Pistola (Head of Landside Operations) said in a video message that among the passengers of the diverted flight, those with valid passports to enter the European territory have been transferred to hotels.

Passengers without a visa or passport allowing entry into European territory have been accommodated in the available lounges in the airport, she said in the message shared with PTI.

Italian news agency ANSA, on Sunday, said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat". PTI RAM HVA