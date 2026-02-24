American Express supports Magic Bus India Foundation for skilling youth

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) American Express India on Tuesday said it is supporting Magic Bus India Foundation to equip young people with employability and digital skills, helping them succeed in a competitive and increasingly digital economy.

Through a three-year partnership, the initiative aims to empower nearly 3,000 youth across Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR with industry-relevant technical capabilities and essential life skills, the credit card company said in a statement.

Participants are benefiting from job-readiness training that includes cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and IT fundamentals, along with transferable life skills focused on personal, professional and future readiness, it added.

The curriculum also builds industry-relevant competencies, including communication, adaptability, problem-solving, interpersonal and collaborative skills, decision-making and digital and financial literacy, it said.

The programme includes mentorship, sector-specific orientation, interview preparation and placement in entry-level customer-centric roles in service sectors, it said, adding that it also provides post-placement support, ensuring employment retention and career growth, fostering stability.