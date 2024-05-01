American Express to open one-million sq feet campus in Gurugram

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Global payments company American Express on Wednesday announced it will open its nearly one-million square feet campus in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company has additional facilities in Gurugram as well as in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Its employees will begin moving to the new facility, located in sector 74A Gurugram, in phases, starting from the end of this month, the company said in a statement.

The campus reflects American Express’ dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment, it said.

"American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace, Khanna added.

"Our new India campus is the largest office we’ve built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive," said Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate and Workplace Experience, American Express.

American Express in India provides support for every division of the company, in addition to delivering innovative products and services to customers in India. PTI NKD SGC ANU ANU