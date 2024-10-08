Amex India unveils enhanced platinum card, offering consumers lifestyle benefits

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) American Express India on Tuesday announced a host of benefits for platinum card users, including enhanced travel, and lifestyle privileges.

The newly introduced benefits provide additional value across key categories, including travel, dining, and everyday conveniences, delivering an even richer experience for card members, American Express India said in a statement.

With new enhancements and existing exclusive features, the platinum card now provides a cumulative value of over Rs 4,50,000 annually, including an incremental value of over Rs 1,40,000, it said.

"For over four decades, the platinum card has been a symbol of distinction and excellence in the premium card membership category, said Puneet Bhatia, Vice President, Acquisition and Product Management, American Express Banking Corp India.

Earlier this year, American Express in India refreshed its Platinum Corporate Card, and now with the refresh of the Platinum Consumer Card, American Express delivers powerful benefits tailored to both individual consumers and corporates, it said.

The platinum card now has an annual fee of Rs 66,000 plus applicable taxes. PTI DP DR