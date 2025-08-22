AMFI inks pact with Department of Posts to train one lakh postmen to distribute mutual funds

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Mutual fund industry body AMFI on Friday signed a pact with the Department of Posts to train one lakh postmen across India, enabling them to distribute mutual funds in remote areas.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between AMFI and the postal department at an event here to mark AMFI's 30th foundation day.

On this occasion, AMFI also announced a host of other initiatives to deepen financial literacy and expand reach of mutual fund products across the country.

These measures include 'Nivesh Ka Sahi Kadam' an engaging multi-lingual content in 13+ regional languages, distributed through various channels including 30 on-ground investor camps across the country as well as 'Bharat Nivesh Rail Yatra' -- a first-of-its-kind initiative to bring investor education onboard Vande Bharat trains, making financial literacy accessible on the move.

The event was attended by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi Whole-Time Member Amarjeet singh, Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI) Chief Executive Venkat Chalasani, AMFI Chairman Navneet Munot and other industry stalwarts.

A special commemorative postal cover with AMFI cancellation was also released while a coffee table book featuring select essays, showcasing the voices, ideas, and aspirations of India's next generation of investors was released by Pandey.

"Over the years, mutual funds have democratised access to markets, turning disciplined savings into a powerful engine of wealth creation. The journey ahead is about expanding this reach even further, especially to new geographies and first-time investors, while continuing to uphold the highest standards of transparency and investor protection," the Sebi chief said.

"Our true measure of success will not be assets under management alone, but the trust under management, which remains the soul of this industry," Pandey added.

The initiatives announced today mark a significant step towards our vision of making mutual funds the preferred savings option for millions more across the country, contributing meaningfully to the goal of a financially aware, self-reliant, and Viksit Bharat, said Chalasani.

India's growth journey requires strong and well-informed retail participation, and mutual funds can play a transformative role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat, said Munot.

"Through innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on investor trust, AMFI will continue to drive financial inclusion at scale and nurture a stronger savings culture across the country," he added.

As part of the new initiatives, AMFI announced strategic collaborations with educational institutions including IIMs at Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Shillong (Meghalaya), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and XIM University Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

It also launched a "White Paper on Retirement", offering a comprehensive perspective on strengthening India's pension ecosystem. PTI IAS HVA