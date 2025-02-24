Amgen inaugurates its innovation centre in Hyderabad, to invest USD 200 Mn this year

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) American multinational biopharmaceutical company, Amgen will be investing USD 200 million (about Rs 1600 crore) in its new Technology and Innovation centre this year here.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated the Amgen Innovation Site at the Amgen office premises near Hitech City, an official release from the CM's office said.

Amgen Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert A Broadway, US Consul General Jennifer Larsen, Amgen India Representative Som Chattopadhyay, Amgen India Managing Director Naveen Gullapalli are also present in the inauguration ceremony, it said.

The company is also planning more investments in the coming years and providing job opportunities in the biopharma sector, it added. PTI GDK ROH