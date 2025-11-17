AMIC Forging revenue rises by 5 pc in Apr-Sept, PAT at Rs 12.4 cr

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Ingots and open forgings manufacturer AMIC Forging has reported a profit after tax of Rs 12.40 crore for the April-September period of 2025-26 on higher revenue, a statement said on Monday.

The company’s revenue rose by nearly 5 per cent to Rs 66.58 crore in the first half of FY26 compared to Rs 63.66 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA surged by 53.61 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18.22 crore, expanding margins to an impressive 27.38 per cent, it said.

“With its capex program now nearing completion despite minor weather delays, the company is gearing up for its next phase of accelerated growth,” AMIC Director Anshul Chamaria said.

“There was an unavoidable delay in capex going commercially live, due to unprecedented heavy rainfall in West Bengal, which disrupted foundation and civil work,” he added.

AMIC received Boiler Steel Approval for FY 2025–26, reinforcing the quality of its products and supporting higher value realization, it added. Additionally, the company entered into a strategic supply agreement with Prime Metal, a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, opening new opportunities in premium segments, the company said. PTI ABI MR