Amid confusion over WHO report, Centre asks scientists to study if areca nut is non-carcinogenic

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Centre has directed scientists to conduct studies and submit an early research report on whether areca nut is non-carcinogenic, amid confusion over a WHO report on such nuts produced in Karnataka.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement during a high-level meeting at Krishi Bhavan on Thursday on areca nut development.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, along with ministers of state and MPs from areca nut-producing regions.

"A WHO report has created some confusion regarding the areca nuts produced in Karnataka. To dispel these misconceptions, a team of scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is conducting studies, and they have been instructed to submit their report within a fixed timeframe," Chouhan said.

He emphasised that people in India have been consuming areca nuts since time immemorial and that it is used in every auspicious occasion in the country, an official statement said.

"Areca nut is an important commercial crop that holds a significant place in India's religious, social, and cultural practices. Due to the presence of various alkaloids, it is also used in Ayurvedic and veterinary medicines," he said.

Chouhan said that farmers who have suffered heavy losses due to viral infections like "areolate mildew" will receive appropriate compensation from the government.

"Losses faced by areca nut farmers due to viral diseases will be suitably compensated," he said, while stressing that farmers' interests will be protected.

The agriculture minister announced that he would visit Karnataka along with a team of scientists and experts to review the ground situation and formulate a roadmap for areca nut cultivation development.

During the meeting, several critical issues were discussed, including illegal imports of areca nuts, moisture problems, and price differentials between small and large nuts. The availability of clean planting material also featured in the discussion.

India is the world's largest producer of areca nuts, accounting for about 63 per cent of total global production. In 2023-24, the country produced approximately 14 lakh tonnes from 9.49 lakh hectares of land.

Karnataka leads in its production with 10 lakh tonnes from 6.76 lakh hectares, followed by Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The total market value of areca nuts produced in the country is approximately Rs 58,664 crore at current prices, with around six million people occupationally dependent on its farming.

In 2023-24, India exported 10,637 tonnes of areca nuts worth Rs 400 crore to countries including the UAE, Vietnam, Nepal, Malaysia, and the Maldives.

To protect farmers' interests, the Centre has implemented several measures, including imposing 100 per cent import duty on areca nuts and revising the minimum import price from Rs 251 per kg to Rs 351 per kg.

Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme, Rs 3,700 lakh was allocated to Karnataka in 2024-25 for disease management. Additionally, Rs 860.65 lakh has been released under the 'Special Intervention' programme for FY 2025-26.

A National Scientific Committee on areca nuts was constituted in October 2022 to address diseases such as Yellow Leaf Disease and Leaf Spot Disease.

The Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development is implementing scientific demonstration programmes across 50 hectares in 10 taluks of Karnataka with an approved outlay of Rs 6.31 crore for 2024-27. PTI LUX NSD NSD