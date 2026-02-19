Business

Amid Epstein files row, Bill Gates skips keynote address at AI Impact Summit

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
In this image from Feb. 16, 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates during a demonstration of drones used in farming, near Amaravati.

In this image from Feb. 16, 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates during a demonstration of drones used in farming, near Amaravati.

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Bill Gates will not deliver keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, Gates Foundation said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Gates Foundation said, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit".

The post said: "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address." The Gates Foundation further said it remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals. PTI MBI HVA

Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein List Jeffrey Epstein Child Abuse Jeffrey Epstein Clients India AI Impact Summit Epstein files