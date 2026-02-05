Amit Rautela takes charge as CFO Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Amit Rautela has taken over as the Chief Financial Officer of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, a 74:26 joint venture of power giant NTPC and the Jharkhand government, a statement said Thursday.

Rautela joined Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam on Wednesday from NTPC-UP government joint venture (JV) Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, where he was serving in a similar position, it added.

At Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, he will oversee all the financials of the company and work towards optimising borrowing costs, improving working capital, and enhancing the fiscal discipline of the thermal power player, aiding the overall performance of parent NTPC Ltd, the statement said.

Rautela, a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), Kolkata, has over 27 years of experience in finance, management, and operations, among others.

Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam was formed in October 2015 to install a 4,000 MW coal-based thermal power plant consisting of 5 units of 800 MW each in two phases.

Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL) operates a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Meja, Uttar Pradesh.

"His contribution has been instrumental in driving MUNPL to achieve record-breaking financial performance in FY25, registering the highest-ever total income exceeding Rs 5,200 crore, EBITDA of over Rs 2,228 crore, and profit after tax of over Rs 1,262 crore," the statement said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL