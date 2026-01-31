Amit Rautela to join Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam as CFO

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Amit Rautela will join as Chief Financial Officer of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, a 74:26 joint venture of power giant NTPC and the Jharkhand government, a statement said on Saturday.

Rautela will join Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam from NTPC-UP government joint venture (JV) Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL), where he was serving in a similar position, it added.

He joined MUNL in 2017, and worked on optimising borrowing costs, improving working capital, and enhancing fiscal discipline, the statement said, adding that Rautela will take over as CFO PVUN Ltd next week.

"His contribution has been instrumental in driving MUNPL to achieve record-breaking financial performance in FY25, registering the highest-ever total income exceeding Rs 5,200 crore, EBITDA of over Rs 2,228 crore, and profit after tax of over Rs 1,262 crore," it said.

Rautela, a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), Kolkata, has over 27 years of experience in finance, management, and operations, among others.

Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam was formed in October 2015 to install a 4,000 MW coal-based thermal power plant consisting of 5 units of 800 MW each in two phases.

MUNPL operates a 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Meja, Uttar Pradesh.