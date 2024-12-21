Amit Shah asks banks to frame separate guidelines for Northeast

Agartala, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the country's banks to frame separate guidelines for the Northeast, saying the region's development is a national responsibility.

Addressing a Bankers' Conclave here, he said the banks should try to devise proper policies so that the Northeast's potentials could be explored properly.

"You have to frame separate guidelines, separate parameters for the Northeast. Don't consider the Northeast as business opportunity. Development of the Northeast is a national responsibility," he said.

The home minister asked Secretary Banking in the Ministry of Finance, NABARD and SBI to work on it so that a robust banking parameters are framed for the Northeast.

He said that the Northeast has lot of potential which has to be explored so that it becomes part of India's development journey.

"Northeast is the most lucrative destination in India for business now; you have to take risk, have to prepare good package," he said. PTI ACB ZMN