Amit Shah asks seed cooperative BBSSL to focus on traditional varieties, wider reach

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed state-run seed cooperative BBSSL to preserve traditional seed varieties and boost production of water-efficient crops, while targeting expansion to 20,000 more cooperatives by 2025-26.

BBSSL (Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd) is currently producing foundation and certified seeds across 5,596 hectares in six states, with expected production of 164,804 quintals from 49 varieties of eight crops.

The cooperative has sold 41,773 quintals of seeds - mainly wheat, groundnut, oats and berseem - worth Rs 41.5 crore (USD 4.98 million) since starting operations, according to an official statement.

In the review meeting that he chaired, Shah said: "BBSSL should focus on the collection and preservation of India's traditional seeds." He urged fertiliser cooperatives IFFCO and KRIBHCO to evaluate nutritional values of indigenous and hybrid seeds, emphasizing preservation of traditional varieties alongside increasing pulse and oilseed production.

The minister stressed on preparing a 10-year roadmap and its regular review to achieve the goals related to increasing seed production.

BBSSL, which has over 20,000 cooperative societies from 34 states and territories as shareholders, aims to achieve Rs 18,000 crore turnover by 2032-33.

Ministers of State for Cooperation B Krishna Pal and B Murlidhar Mohol attended the review meeting along with senior officials. PTI LUX DRR