Amit Shah hails Budget for steps taken to promote fishery cooperatives

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the Union Budget 2023-24 for promoting fishery cooperatives as they will get a new impetus from the facility of financing through NABARD for shrimp cultivation, processing and export.

Shah, in a social media post, also said the announcement of formulation of 'National Cooperative Policy' in the Budget will empower the cooperative movement in the country and strengthen its reach at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards strengthening the rural economy by continuously expanding the cooperative sector, he added. PTI LUX TRB