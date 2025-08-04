Amit Shah hails Repco Bank's Rs 140 crore profit

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Rs 140 crore profit made by Repco Bank, a government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah said the bank, under the jurisdiction of the MHA, has set an example of efficiency, dedication, and professionalism that will serve as an inspiration for the cooperative sector.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team Repco Bank for posting a profit of Rs 140 crore in the financial year 2024-25, which is the highest in the history of the cooperative society," he wrote on X.

The home minister said on behalf of the MHA, he received a dividend cheque of Rs 22.90 crore from E Santhanam, chairman, C Thangaraju, director of Repco Bank and chairman of Repco Home Finance Ltd, and O M Gokul, the managing director.

"All my best wishes to the team on their future journey," he said. PTI ACB RHL