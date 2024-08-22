Amit Shah receives Rs 19.08-Cr dividend of Repco Bank

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A cheque for Rs 19.08 crore was received by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday as dividend of the Repco Bank, a Government of India enterprise functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah congratulated the Repco Bank on achieving the remarkable feat of registering a stellar 11-per cent growth rate in the financial year 2023-24.

"Today, on behalf of the MHA, received a cheque for Rs 19.08 crore from the Chairman of Repco Bank, Shri E Santhanam, and the Managing Director, Shri O M Gokul, as a dividend on the Government of India's share capital. The bank, under the administrative jurisdiction of the MHA, has proven what commitment to serving the nation can achieve," the home minister said in a post on X. PTI ACB RC