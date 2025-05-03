Amit Shah sets Rs 2 lakh cr export target for NCEL, reviews progress of 3 national coop bodies

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) to work towards an ambitious export target of Rs 2 lakh crore and identify three specific products not currently being exported from India.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the national capital to evaluate the progress of three national cooperative institutions created in 2023, Shah instructed NCEL to explore new export opportunities for sugar from cooperative mills, aromatic rice from Tripura, organic cotton, and coarse grains.

The Union Minister also suggested partnerships with large companies for export of fresh vegetables to Gulf countries and special potato varieties, while recommending NCEL establish offices in Africa and Myanmar specifically for pulses import.

"The minister has suggested establishing NCEL offices in Africa and Myanmar specifically for pulses imports and developing a dedicated website for cooperative members," according to an official statement.

Shah directed to route all exports of cooperative institutions through NCEL so that about Rs 20,000-30,000 crore turnover and net profit after taxes and operating costs can go back to the cooperatives.

NCEL, formed under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, reported a turnover of Rs 4,283 crore with a net profit of Rs 122 crore in 2024-25. NCEL has expanded its exports to 28 countries and signed strategic agreements with 61 importers from Senegal, Indonesia and Nepal.

For the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), which markets products under the "Bharat Organics" brand through retailers including Amul and BigBasket, Shah set a target of exceeding Rs 300 crore in turnover for the 2025-26 financial year.

Shah said that soon its products will be available in Reliance stores across India. He also directed NCOL to form groups of certified organic farmers at the state level and integrate them at a higher level.

The minister emphasized that the Indian Seed Cooperative Society Limited (BBSSL), known as Seeds of India, "plays an important role in strengthening the ecosystem" and stressed the need to develop sugarcane varieties with high sugar content and low water requirements.

According to the statement, the Seed Research Centre established in Kalol, Gujarat will focus on developing high-yielding, low-maturity crop varieties with reduced water requirements, particularly for tur, urad, and maize.

Shah also highlighted the importance of setting up tissue culture facilities to ensure the availability of plants with high genetic potential for the top 10 banana-producing states.

Shah has urged BBSSL to develop seeds of Lachka fodder crops for sale through NDDB and Amul network. He emphaisised on promoting seed production for processing varieties like potato especially for French fries under the Seed Production Programme for Processing Varieties.

To ensure timely availability of breeder seeds, the Union Minister directed the Ministry of Cooperation to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure timely supply of required breeder seeds.

The meeting was attended by Cooperation Secretary, the Managing Directors of the three cooperative institutions - Anupam Kaushik (NCEL), Vipul Mittal (NCOL) and Chetan Joshi (BBSSL). PTI LUX MR MR