Amit Shah to dedicate IFFCO’s sulphuric acid plant in Odisha to nation on Friday

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday will dedicate IFFCO's Sulphuric Acid Plant at Paradip to the nation and launch a series of cooperative and dairy sector initiatives in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement.

Shah will first visit Paradip to formally dedicate to the nation the third Sulphuric Acid Plant (SAP-III) installed at IFFCO's facility there, before proceeding to the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar's Unit-III for a string of programme launches.

At Bhubaneswar, the minister will release Odisha's State Cooperative Policy and preside over the signing of MoUs for a school under Tribhuvan Cooperative University and the revival of Badamba Sugar Industries, the statement said.

Shah will also dedicate 1,567 Common Service Centres operated by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-sized Agricultural Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS), and virtually inaugurate need-based infrastructure for 141 PACS.

On the digital front, he will launch the RCS Office Portal, the Direct-to-Consumer portal of National Cooperative Organics Ltd, "Coop Marque" by National Cooperative Exports Ltd, and "Savidya", described as an AI-enabled multilingual learning platform.

Initiatives related to the state dairy body OMFED will also feature in the programme.

An MoU with the National Dairy Development Board for upgrading a Training and Demonstration Centre will be signed, while registration certificates will be distributed to two milk producer cooperative societies, and grants will be released under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Yojana.

In all, 69 projects worth Rs 1,159.03 crore will be inaugurated, and foundation stones of 130 projects worth Rs 2,116.06 crore will be laid during the visit.

The events are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sahkar se Samriddhi" initiative to strengthen the cooperative sector.