Amit Shah to inaugurate conference on urban cooperative banks in Nashik on January 27

Nashik, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day conference on urban cooperative banks in Nashik district in North Maharashtra on January 27, it was announced on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Banks Conference (MSUCBC) 2023-24 has been organized in Nashik on January 27-28 and it will be inaugurated by Shah, said Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar.

Pawar, the Member of Parliament from Dindori in Nashik district, presided over a meeting held here to review preparations for the conference, where a range of issues related to urban cooperative banks will be discussed.

The Union minister, who joined the meeting via video conference, instructed the local administration to make adequate arrangements for the conclave.

"It's a good opportunity for all of us. The conference will help Nashik district contribute in growth of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra," she said. PTI COR RSY