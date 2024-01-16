Amit Shah to inaugurate new office building of CRCS on Jan 17

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday will inaugurate a new office building of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) here in the national capital.

The CRCS office is a statutory body responsible for registration and other processes of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

The office of CRCS looks after the MSCS in their management, registration, yearly filings, and other regulatory processes.

The new building will help in the smooth functioning of the Central Registrar's Office, the Cooperation Ministry said in a statement.

Cooperation Secretary, NBCC Managing Director and representatives of Multi-State Cooperative Federations, Multi-State Cooperative Societies and Banks from across the country will also be present during the inauguration.

A total of 1,625 MSCSs are registered in the country with crores of members associated with them.

The government has taken several steps for strengthening the Office of the CRCS, after the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation.

These include, amendment of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and Rules, launch of 'Digital Portal' of Central Registrar's Office, formation of a 'Cooperative Election Authority' to conduct elections of the MSCSs on time in a fair and transparent manner besides formation of two panels of auditors for MSCSs.

Other initiatives taken were preparation of template of bye-laws for MSCSs, issuance of orders regarding appointment of Cooperative Information Officer in MSCSs, creation of CRCS portal for better collection and utilization of funds of Cooperative Education Fund, creation of the post of 'Ombudsman' for redressal of complaints, and establishment of a separate administrative structure in the office. PTI LUX DRR