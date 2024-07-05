Amit Shah to launch scheme to offer 50 pc subsidy on nano-fertilisers on Saturday

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday launch a central scheme to provide 50 per cent assistance to farmers for purchasing nano-fertilisers in the current fiscal.

The scheme AGR-2 will be unveiled at a conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, commemorating the 102nd International Day of Cooperatives on July 6 and the third foundation day of the Union Ministry of Cooperation, an official statement said.

During the event, Shah will make payments to three farmers under the scheme and launch 'Bharat organic wheat flour (atta)' manufactured by the National Cooperative Organics Ltd.

The minister will also participate in cooperative-related programmes in Banaskantha and Panchamahal districts.

The conference assumes additional significance as the United Nations General Assembly recently declared the year 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives.

As part of a 100-day action plan to promote nano-fertilisers, the government aims to conduct 1,270 demonstrations of Nano DAP (liquid) in 413 districts and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus (liquid) in 100 districts.

The initiative is expected to promote sustainable farming practices and reduce chemical fertiliser usage in the agricultural sector.