Amit Shah to launch two nutrition programmes for children on Jan 6

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch two Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives -- Giftmilk Programme and Shishu Sanjeevani Programme -- in the national capital on Tuesday.

The initiatives will be unveiled at the National CSR Conclave titled "Role of Corporate Social Responsibility in Nutrition Security and Malnutrition Mitigation", organised by the NDDB Foundation, an official statement said.

The Giftmilk Programme is a CSR initiative of SAIL–Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh, under which around 4,000 children studying in government schools located in the mining areas of the Bhilai Steel Plant will benefit.

Under the programme, flavoured milk fortified with Vitamins A and D will be supplied through the Chhattisgarh Milk Federation managed by NDDB.

The Shishu Sanjeevani Programme is a CSR initiative of IDBI Bank under which nutritional support is provided to around 3,000 children studying at anganwadi centres in rural areas of Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

Shishu Sanjeevani is an energy-dense, semi-solid, ready-to-eat, fortified nutritional supplement developed by NDDB and to be manufactured by the Bhandara Milk Union in Bhandara district, Maharashtra.

The objective of the conclave is to deliberate upon collaborative, innovative and sustainable strategies to combat malnutrition among children.

Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Annapurna Devi, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Murlidhar Mohol, S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian will be present at the event.

Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar, Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah and other stakeholders will also attend. PTI LUX DRR