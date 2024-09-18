Amit Shah to launch White Revolution 2.0, other initiatives to transform dairy sector

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch three key initiatives, including White Revolution 2.0, to transform the dairy sector.

Besides White Revolution 2.0, the other two initiatives are distribution of Micro-ATMs and Rupay-Kisan Credit Cards to dairy farmers, aimed at enhancing their financial access.

The White Revolution 2.0 targets 50 per cent increase in milk procurement by dairy cooperative societies over the next five years.

"We aim to provide access to dairy farmers in uncovered villages and panchayats, increasing the organized sector's share in milk procurement," a senior cooperation ministry official said.

The plan involves setting up and strengthening 1,00,000 existing district cooperative societies, multi-purpose district cooperative societies, and Multi-purpose Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (M-PACS). These will be linked to milk routes, with necessary infrastructure provided.

Initially, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will fund the initiative from its own resources, providing Rs 40,000 per M-PACS to 1,000 M-PACS. Future funding is expected from the proposed National Programme for Dairy Development 2.0.

The second initiative, 'Cooperation among Cooperatives', will provide interest-free cash credit to dairy farmers through Rupay-Kisan Credit Cards. "This will offer substantial savings to farmers who currently borrow at 24 per cent interest rates," the official explained.

Additionally, Micro-ATMs will be distributed to dairy cooperative societies, turning them into bank-mitras for District Credit Cooperative Banks. This move aims to bring banking services to farmers' doorsteps and keep cooperative funds within the sector.

The ministry has also planned the computerization of 67,930 PACS, potentially benefiting about 13 crore farmers. An action plan to form one lakh new multipurpose PACS, dairy and fisheries cooperative societies across all gram panchayats in the next five years has been chalked out.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to develop the dairy sector, increase milk production to meet domestic demand, and tap export potential. The government has also signed MoUs with various organizations for related projects, including the procurement of organic produce and development of maize hybrids for ethanol production. PTI LUX ANU ANU