Amitabh Bachchan buys 10,000 sq ft plot worth Rs 14.5 cr in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 10,000 square feet plot for around Rs 14.5 crore in a project in Ayodhya that is being developed by Mumbai-based realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha, sources said on Monday.

House of Abhinandan Lodha confirmed the deal but did not share any financial details.

According to the sources, the plot measuring around 10,000 square feet, located in 'The Sarayu' project, was sold at Rs 14.5 crore.

"I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart... I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," Bachchan said.

In a statement, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said that Bachchan's investment in the Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city's economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage.

House of Abhinandan Lodha plans to launch 'The Sarayu' project on January 22, 2024 -- the day of consecration of the Ram temple. The luxury project, which is spread over 45 acres, will also have a hotel on the banks of the Sarayu river.

The company has signed an MoU with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts to build a modern palace hotel in Ayodhya.

In January last year, House of Abhinandan Lodha announced its plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh to develop integrated townships. Out of the total planned investments, Rs 1,000 crore will be made in Ayodhya.

The company, which is part of Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures, will launch housing projects in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. PTI MJH SHW