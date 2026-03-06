Amitabh Bachchan buys 2.67-acre land parcel in Ayodhya for Rs 35 cr from House of Abhinandan Lodha

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Realty firm House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has sold 2.67 acre land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for Rs 35 crore.

In a statement, HoABL said the transaction was executed on Friday by Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd.

The land parcel is located near HoABL's 75-acre luxury land development, 'The Sarayu'.

In January 2024, Bachchan had bought land parcels in the HoABL's project 'The Sarayu'.

This is Bachchan's third investment in Ayodhya through HoABL and fourth overall.

Bachchan had also invested in HoABL's 'Sol de Alibaug' project through the acquisition of a 10,000 square feet plot.

Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of HoABL, said: "Mr Bachchan's investment reflects a shared belief in land as an inter-generational asset that preserves value over the long term. Faith in Ayodhya is a legacy shared by generations." Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment, he said, Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and value creation.

Founded in 2020, HoABL is one of the largest branded land developers in India, focusing on transforming land ownership through transparency, technology, and trust.

The company has sold over 13 million sq ft of developed land within five years and currently has around 34 million sq ft under active development.

HoABL's has presence in Alibaug, Anjarle, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Dapoli, Goa, Khopoli, Nagpur, and Neral.

The company has upcoming developments planned in Amritsar, Shimla, and Varanasi.

HoABL plans to expand to 48 cities across India, tapping into the growing demand for plotted developments in infrastructure-led destinations and tourist markets.

The company has also recently entered vertical real estate development, with three projects in Mumbai totalling 3.1 million sq ft. PTI MJH DRR