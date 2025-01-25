Amitabh Bachchan named brand ambassador for KRBL's 'India Gate' basmati rice

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) KRBL Ltd has roped in Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its 'India Gate' brand of basmati rice.

Advertisment

Bachchan's association with 'India Gate' marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey to strengthen its connection with consumers and reaffirm its position as the global leader in the basmati rice category, the company said in a statement.

Ayush Gupta, India Business Head, KRBL said, "We are honoured to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to the KRBL family. His legendary stature, unwavering integrity and timeless appeal perfectly resonate with our core values and rich heritage." With his iconic presence, the company aims to deepen its consumer engagement and plans to take the brand's story to every corner of the country and the world, he added.

Bachchan said: "India Gate basmati rice is not just a brand, it's a legacy that has been a part of Indian households for generations." KRBL, a listed firm, is one of the world's leading players in the basmati rice category. It also sells other consumer food products. PTI MJH ANU ANU