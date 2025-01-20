Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr: Square Yards

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore, according to Square Yards.

Advertisment

In a statement on Monday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents.

Bachchan has "sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore", Square Yards said.

The transaction was registered in January 2025.

Advertisment

"The duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs 31 crore in April 2021 and was currently sold for Rs 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168 per cent increase in value," Square Yards said.

The premium duplex apartment spans a built-up area of around 5,704 sq ft and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq ft. It also features a spacious terrace measuring around 4,800 sq ft and includes six mechanised car parking spaces.

The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments. PTI MJH TRB BAL BAL