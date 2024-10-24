Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek buy properties worth Rs 25 crore in Mumbai's Mulund

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have acquired residential properties worth nearly Rs 25 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai, according to Square Yards.

Mulund West is a highly sought-after residential hub known for its strategic connectivity to both the central and western parts of Mumbai.

In a statement on Thursday, the real estate consultant said that Amitabh Bachchan and his son have acquired properties worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund West locality. Square Yards said it has reviewed registration documents.

"The newly purchased properties are located in Oberoi Realty's premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments," it said.

These recently acquired apartments by the Bachchan family span a total carpet area of 10,216 square feet, with 10 apartments purchased in total -- eight having carpet area of 1,049 square feet each and two spanning 912 square feet per unit.

Each transaction included two car parking spaces, and the deal incurred a total stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments for Rs 14.77 crore and Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments, the statement said. PTI MJH IJT IJT