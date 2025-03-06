Amitava Mukherjee appointed as NMDC CMD

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) State-owned iron ore miner NMDC on Thursday announced the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

Mukherjee was holding the additional charge of CMD of the company till now.

Amitava Mukherjee has been appointed as CMD on the Board of the company from the date of his assumption of the charge of the post i.e. March 6, 2025, till the date of his superannuation i.e. February 29, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, NMDC said in an exchange filing.

Joining NMDC as Director (Finance) in November 2018, he held the additional charge of CMD from March 2023 onwards. Mukherjee is also the Chairman of NMDC Steel Limited and Legacy Iron Ore Limited, the company said.

Cost Accountant and a senior officer from the 1996 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS), he has served the Government of India in various key roles, contributing to the nation's industrial and economic growth.

In his leadership, NMDC has achieved the historic milestone of becoming the first iron ore mining company in India to surpass 45 million tonnes of output in FY24.

He played a significant role in the commissioning of the NMDC Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.

Led by him, the company has made inroads in gold mining in Australia and laid a visionary international expansion blueprint towards becoming a global mining powerhouse.

Mukherjee has been instrumental in executing key investment strategies, bolstering financial discipline, and driving NMDC towards a future of responsible mining. PTI ABI MR