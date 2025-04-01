Ammann opens manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Road construction equipment maker Ammann on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its latest manufacturing facility for track pavers in Mehsana district of Gujarat at an investment of Rs 10 crore.

The expansion, which came after the acquisition of ABG last year, would enable the company to make 100 units of track and wheel pavers annually, the company said.

The integration of German engineering technology will further strengthen the company's foothold in the Indian and global markets, and deliver high-performance, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced road construction solutions, it stated.

The investment has been directed towards modernising manufacturing infrastructure, incorporating automation, implementing sustainability initiatives, and upskilling the workforce, Ammann India said.

"India has emerged as a key market for Ammann, and this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the region. With its growing infrastructure needs and demand for advanced road construction solutions, India plays a crucial role in our global strategy," said Hans-Christian Schneider, CEO, Ammann Group.

With this new facility, the company continues its journey of indigenous manufacturing, ensuring that world-class products are developed within India to meet the growing demands of both domestic and international markets, said Dheeraj Panda, Managing Director at Ammann India. PTI IAS HVA